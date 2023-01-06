Cloudy
Podziemski powers Santa Clara past Pepperdine 89-79

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski had 27 points to propel Santa Clara to an 89-79 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Carlos Stewart scored 14 with three steals.

Maxwell Lewis finished with 20 points and four assists for the Waves (7-9, 0-2). Houston Mallette added 18 points. Jevon Porter tallied 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Gonzaga and Pepperdine hosts Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

