Hawaii secures 62-49 victory over UCSD

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points as Hawaii beat UC San Diego 62-49 on Thursday.

Da Silva added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-3). Kamaka Hepa scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. JoVon McClanahan was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight win.

The Tritons (6-9) were led by Bryce Pope, who posted 16 points. UCSD also got 15 points from Roddie Anderson III. In addition, Jake Kosakowski finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

