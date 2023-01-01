Light Fog
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wrightsell’s 19 help CSU Fullerton beat CSU Northridge 64-52

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 19 points in CSU Fullerton’s 64-52 win against CSU Northridge on Saturday night.

Wrightsell also added 10 rebounds for the Titans (7-7). Jalen Harris scored 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Vincent Lee finished 4 of 11 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Atin Wright led the way for the Matadors (3-10) with 13 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for CSU Northridge. In addition, Ethan Igbanugo finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. CSU Fullerton visits UC Riverside and CSU Northridge hosts Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 