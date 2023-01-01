Mahaney has 18 in Saint Mary’s (Cal) tops Santa Clara 67-64

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney’s 18 points helped Saint Mary’s (Cal) defeat Santa Clara 67-64 on Saturday night.

Mahaney shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (12-4). Mitchell Saxen scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Alex Ducas recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (13-4). Santa Clara also got 13 points from Carlos Stewart. In addition, Keshawn Justice finished with 10 points. The loss snapped the Broncos’ five-game winning streak.

Augustas Marciulionis scored seven points in the first half and Saint Mary’s went into the break trailing 29-28. Saint Mary’s pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 42-36 with 15:02 remaining in the half. Mahaney scored 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Saint Mary’s is a Tuesday matchup with Academy of Art at home, while Santa Clara visits Pepperdine on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press