Light Fog
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hartwell’s 3 helps UC Riverside beat LBSU 73-72

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin had 22 points and Jamal Hartwell II hit a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer in UC Riverside’s 73-72 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Pullin added five assists for the Highlanders (9-5). Flynn Cameron added 12 points while shooting 4-for-13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Beach (6-8) were led in scoring by Joel Murray, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Lassina Traore added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Long Beach State. Aboubacar Traore also recorded nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Riverside hosts CSU Fullerton while Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 