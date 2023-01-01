Rain
Chappell scores 18, Sac State tops Portland State 74-63

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell’s 18 points helped Sacramento State defeat Portland State 74-63 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Saturday night.

Chappell was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Hornets (8-6). Austin Patterson scored 15 points and Cameron Wilbon added 13.

Isaiah Johnson led the way for the Vikings (6-8) with 11 points. Portland State also got 10 points and two steals from Jorell Saterfield. Mikal Starks also finished with 10 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Sacramento State visits Idaho and Portland State visits Eastern Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

