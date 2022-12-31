Rain
Hamoda, Ashworth score 13, Utah St. tops Fresno St. 67-54

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Zee Hamoda and Steven Ashworth both had 13 points off of the bench led Utah State to a 67-54 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.

Hamoda was 5 of 6 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Aggies (12-2, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Ashworth shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Daniel Akin was 2 of 7 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (5-8) were led in scoring by Jemarl Baker Jr., who finished with 20 points and three steals. Leo Colimerio added 10 points for Fresno State. In addition, Isaih Moore finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

A 13-0 run in the first half gave Utah State an 11-point lead. The teams entered the break with Utah State ahead 33-26, while Hamoda led in scoring with eight points. Utah State took a 10-point lead in the second half thanks to a 12-0 scoring run. Ashworth led his club in second-half scoring with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Utah State visits Air Force and Fresno State hosts New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

