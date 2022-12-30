The CFP semifinalists and the NIL collectives that back them View Photo

It has been 18 months since the NCAA lifted a ban on name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes. Since then, donor-funded, third-party groups that operate outside an athletic department have become all the rage. They are called collectives and most Power Five schools have at least one. A look at the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff and the collectives that support them tell a tale of uncertainty and entrepreneurship amid a lack of uniform regulations.

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer