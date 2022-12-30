Rain
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The CFP semifinalists and the NIL collectives that back them

By AP News
Georgia celebrates a win against LSU in the after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The CFP semifinalists and the NIL collectives that back them

Photo Icon View Photo

It has been 18 months since the NCAA lifted a ban on name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes. Since then, donor-funded, third-party groups that operate outside an athletic department have become all the rage. They are called collectives and most Power Five schools have at least one. A look at the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff and the collectives that support them tell a tale of uncertainty and entrepreneurship amid a lack of uniform regulations.

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 