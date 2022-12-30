Light Rain
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robinson scores 17 to lead BYU to 69-49 romp over Pacific

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson had 17 points in BYU’s 69-49 win over Pacific on Thursday night.

Robinson added six rebounds for the Cougars (11-5). Spencer Johnson finished with 15 points to help BYU earn its sixth straight victory.

The Tigers (7-9) were led by Keylan Boone with 19 points. Luke Avdalovic scored nine.

BYU took the lead with 12:04 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. BYU hosts Portland and Pacific hosts Loyola Marymount (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 