Bradley scores 26, San Diego State tops Air Force 71-55

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley’s 27 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 71-55 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Bradley was 9 of 12 shooting, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers for the Aztecs (10-3). Keshad Johnson added nine points and five rebounds. Adam Seiko also had nine points.

Jeffrey Miles led the Falcons (9-5) in scoring with 10 points. Ethan Taylor also added nine points.

San Diego State led Air Force 36-23 at the half, with Bradley (13 points) their high scorer before the break. San Diego State outscored Air Force in the second half by three points, with Bradley scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. San Diego State visits UNLV while Air Force hosts Nevada.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

