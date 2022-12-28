Light Rain
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas

By AP News
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two touchdowns as Memphis beat Utah State 38-10 in the First Responder Bowl. Caden Prieskorn caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half for Memphis. Chris Howard added a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Tigers, who finished 7-6. Bishop Davenport threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brian Cobbs and Connor Coles kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal for Utah State, which finished 6-7.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 