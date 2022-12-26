Light Rain
Iona defeats Pepperdine 76-66

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph’s 20 points helped Iona defeat Pepperdine 76-66 on Sunday night.

Joseph also added 13 rebounds for the Gaels (9-4). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Quinn Slazinski shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Maxwell Lewis finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (7-7). Jalen Pitre added 11 points and six rebounds for Pepperdine.

Iona entered halftime up 35-25. Joseph paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Clayton scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Iona to a 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

