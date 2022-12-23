Light Rain
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Parker scores 15 in Portland State beats Cal Baptist 74-72

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Parker had 15 points in Portland State’s 74-72 victory against Cal Baptist on Thursday.

Jorell Saterfield, who finished with 10 points, hit a jumper with 10 seconds to play that gave Portland State a 73-72 lead.

Parker was 3-of-9 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Vikings (6-7). Jacob Eyman scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Woods was 3-of-7 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Lancers (8-5) were led by Reed Nottage, who recorded 14 points. Cal Baptist also got 13 points and four assists from Taran Armstrong. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 