Ingram, Keefe help Stanford beat Loyola Chicago 75-62

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Ingram scored 15 points, James Keefe added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Stanford beat Loyola Chicago 75-62 Thursday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The Cardinal, who played five games at the arena during the COVID-altered 2020-21 season, improved to 6-0 at the home of the the G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors.

Ben Schwieger stole a pass under the basket and took it the other way for a coast-to-coast dunk that gave the Ramblers a 6-4 lead but Maxime Raynaud answered 18 seconds later with a 3-pointer and Stanford (5-7) led the rest of the way. Benny Gealer and Ingram also hit 3s before Ingram converted a traditional three-point play to cap a 14-5 spurt that made it 18-11 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

Seven different Stanford players scored in a 17-5 run to close the first half to take a 37-20 advantage into intermission and a dunk by Keefe gave the Cardinal a 21-point lead — their biggest of the game — with 14:41 to play.

Loyola Chicago (6-5), which had its three game win streak snapped, shot just 33% from the field, made 2 of 9 (22%) from 3-point range and committed nine of its 12 turnovers in the first half.

Marquise Kennedy sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a dunk by Schwieger before Braden Norris hit another 3 to cap an 11-1 run that pulled the Ramblers within eight points with 2 minutes to go but Stanford made 8 of 8 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Norris led Loyola Chicago with 18 points, Kennedy scored 14 and Philip Alston 11.

UP NEXT

Loyola Chicago opens Atlantic 10 play at home against George Washington on New Year’s Eve.

Stanford, which lost its first two Pac-12 games at UCLA and Arizona State, returns to conference play when Colorado visits on Dec. 29.

