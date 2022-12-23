Light Rain
Hawthorne scores 20, San Francisco takes down Hartford 85-53

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 20 points helped San Francisco defeat Hartford 85-53 on Thursday night.

Hawthorne also contributed eight rebounds for the Dons (11-4). Saba Gigiberia scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Volodymyr Markovetskyy recorded 11 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Hawks (4-11) were led by Michael Dunne, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Jared Kimbrough added 10 points and six rebounds for Hartford.

San Francisco entered halftime up 40-22. Hawthorne paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. San Francisco outscored Hartford in the second half by 14 points, with Gigiberia scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

