Cal Poly wins 72-59 against San Diego Christian

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Chance Hunter scored 12 points as Cal Poly beat San Diego Christian 72-59 on Thursday night.

Hunter was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Mustangs (6-6). Brantly Stevenson scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 9 from the floor. Alimamy Koroma finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

San Diego Christian (0-6) was led in scoring by Greg Chew Jr., who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Joshua O’Campo added 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

