Pullin scores 19, UC Riverside downs Portland 76-65

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin’s 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat Portland 76-65 on Thursday night.

Pullin added six rebounds and six assists for the Highlanders (7-5). Lachlan Olbrich added 17 points while going 8 of 14 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Luke Turner finished 5 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Alden Applewhite finished with 20 points and three steals for the Pilots (8-7). Tyler Robertson added 13 points for Portland. Vasilije Vucinic also recorded 12 points.

Turner scored nine points in the first half and UC Riverside went into halftime trailing 36-35. UC Riverside outscored Portland by 12 points in the second half. Pullin led the way with 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

