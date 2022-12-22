Light Rain
Loyola Marymount 76-64 against Tulsa

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton had 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 76-64 victory against Tulsa on Wednesday.

Shelton added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Lions (10-4). Keli Leaupepe added 16 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had nine rebounds. Chance Stephens was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Sam Griffin finished with 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-7). Anthony Pritchard added 12 points and five assists for Tulsa. In addition, Bryant Selebangue finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Loyola Marymount carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Leaupepe led the way with 11 points. Loyola Marymount outscored Tulsa in the second half by nine points, with Shelton scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

