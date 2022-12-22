Light Rain
CSU Fullerton takes down Sacramento State 59-49

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris had 19 points in CSU Fullerton’s 59-49 victory over Sacramento State on Wednesday night.

Harris was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Titans (6-6). Garrison Wade scored 13 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Max Jones was 3 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (6-6) were led by Akolda Mawein, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Callum McRae added 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

