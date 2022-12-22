Light Rain
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC Santa Barbara defeats Appalachian State 61-50

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 22 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Appalachian State 61-50 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Gauchos (9-2). Miles Norris scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Calvin Wishart recorded nine points and shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Tyree Boykin led the way for the Mountaineers (7-6) with 14 points and six rebounds. Dibaji Walker added nine points for Appalachian State. Donovan Gregory also had nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 