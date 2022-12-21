Mostly Clear
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pacific knocks off Lamar 74-65

By AP News

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Luke Avdalovic scored 15 points as Pacific beat Lamar 74-65 on Tuesday night.

Avdalovic shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (7-8). Keylan Boone scored 14 points, going 6 of 8 (2 for 3 from distance). Nicquel Blake was 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Adam Hamilton finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (4-9). Nate Calmese added 11 points and three steals for Lamar. In addition, Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Pacific led Lamar at the half, 37-21, with Boone (seven points) the high scorer before the break. Pacific was outscored by Lamar in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Blake led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 