UT Arlington holds off San Francisco 68-63 for 1st road win

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyron Gibson and Aaron Cash scored 12 points apiece and UT Arlington held off San Francisco 68-63 on Monday night.

Marion Humphrey had 11 points and four steals for the Mavericks (5-7), who picked up their first road win. Freshman Chendall Weaver pitched in with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tyrell Roberts sank five 3-pointers and scored 24 for the Dons (9-4). Zane Meeks had 13 points, while Khalil Shabazz contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Mavericks led 38-27 at halftime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

