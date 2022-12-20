Mostly Clear
Lewis scores 26, Pepperdine knocks off Cal State LA 92-69

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had 26 points and Pepperdine beat Cal State Los Angeles 92-69 on Monday night.

Lewis had five assists and three steals for the Waves (6-5). Jevon Porter added 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had six rebounds. Boubacar Coulibaly shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Alexander Sokol, who recorded 20 points. Deuce Walker and Shane Bell each had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

