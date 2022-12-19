Mostly Clear
San Diego State hosts UCSD following Pope’s 20-point game

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (5-6) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-3)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Bryce Pope scored 20 points in UCSD’s 91-55 victory over the Occidental Tigers.

The Aztecs are 6-0 in home games. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC with 14.5 assists per game led by Darrion Trammell averaging 3.6.

The Tritons are 2-3 on the road. UCSD is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Mensah is averaging 7.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aztecs. Trammell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

