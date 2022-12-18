Mostly Clear
Dasher’s 29 lead Saint Peter’s over Quinnipiac 63-56

By AP News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Isiah Dasher’s 29 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Quinnipiac 63-56 on Sunday.

Dasher shot 11 for 20, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, for the Peacocks (6-5, 1-2 MAAC). Latrell Reid scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and five assists.

The Bobcats (9-3, 0-2) were led in scoring by Dezi Jones, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Ike Nweke added 10 points and six rebounds for Quinnipiac. Luis Kortright finished with 10 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

