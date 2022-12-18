Taylor leads Oregon State to 65-56 victory over Green Bay

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points and Oregon State defeated Green Bay 65-56 on Sunday.

Taylor made 6 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer for the Beavers (6-6). He added six rebounds and three assists. Dexter Akanno scored 10.

Akanno scored all of his points in the first half and Taylor had eight to help the Beavers take a 30-23 lead at halftime. Randy Tucker’s 3-pointer gave the Phoenix an 18-16 lead midway through the half. Akanno scored six from there, including a layup at the buzzer.

Zae Blake hit a 3-pointer to pull Green Bay within 35-32 with 14:24 remaining. Christian Wright made two free throws and a rebound basket, Justin Rochelin had a three-point play and Jordan Pope had a layup off a turnover to cap a 17-5 run and Oregon State led 52-35 with 7:06 remaining.

Clarence Cummings III finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-11), who have lost three straight and fell to 0-7 on the road. Brock Heffner scored 13, and Blake contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Oregon State shot 48% overall but made just 3 of 15 from 3-point range. The Beavers outscored Green Bay 30-16 in the paint and turned 15 Green Bay turnovers into 17 points.

The Phoenix shot 41% and made 8 of 21 from beyond the arc.

