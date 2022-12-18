Mostly Clear
King scores 21 to lead Valparaiso over Elon 71-66

By AP News

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King scored 21 points and Valparaiso beat Elon 71-66 on Sunday.

King made 7 for 11 shots and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Beacons (5-7). Quinton Green scored 16 points with six rebounds. Connor Barrett hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Max Mackinnon finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals to pace the Phoenix (2-10). Sam Sherry added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Sean Halloran had 11 points and three steals.

Valparaiso was outscored by eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

