Mostly Clear
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Loyola Chicago earns 68-56 win over Albany (NY)

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston’s 17 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Albany (NY) 68-56 on Sunday.

Alston also added 11 rebounds for the Ramblers (6-5). Ben Schwieger scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Marquise Kennedy shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Malik Edmead led the Great Danes (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jonathan Beagle added 13 points and two steals for Albany (NY). In addition, Sarju Patel finished with 11 points.

Loyola Chicago led Albany (NY) 37-28 at the half, with Schwieger (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Loyola Chicago outscored Albany (NY) by three points over the final half, while Alston led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 