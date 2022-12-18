Mostly Clear
Boone scores 17, Pacific defeats San Jose State 59-58

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Keylan Boone’s 17 points off of the bench helped Pacific to a 59-58 victory against San Jose State on Saturday night.

Boone was 6-of-15 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) for the Tigers (6-8). Tyler Beard scored 11 points and added nine assists and three steals. Luke Avdalovic finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre led the Spartans (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Trey Anderson added nine points for San Jose State. Myron Amey Jr. also put up eight points.

Boone scored eight points in the first half and Pacific went into the break trailing 37-22. Boone led Pacific with nine points in the second half as his team outscored San Jose State by 16 points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

