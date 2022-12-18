Mostly Clear
Bothwell scores 36, Furman tops Stephen F. Austin 72-70

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell hit a jumper at the buzzer and finished with 36 points to spark Furman to a 72-70 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the Greenville Classic on Saturday night.

Bothwell sank 12 of 14 shots and all 11 of his free throws for the Paladins (8-4). Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds.

Latrell Jossell led the Lumberjacks (6-5) with 21 points and six assists. AJ Cajuste added 18 points, four assists and three steals. Nigel Hawkins had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

