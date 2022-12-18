Mostly Clear
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Watkins’ 22 help VCU beat Northern Illinois 90-63

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 22 points as VCU beat Northern Illinois 90-63 on Saturday night.

Watkins also had seven rebounds for the Rams (8-4). Jalen DeLoach added 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and also had nine rebounds. David Shriver shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Keshawn Williams finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (3-8). Zarigue Nutter added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Darweshi Hunter had nine points.

VCU entered halftime up 49-26. Shriver paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. VCU outscored Northern Illinois by four points over the final half, while Watkins led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 