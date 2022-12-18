Mostly Clear
Sellers leads Illinois State over Ball State 83-69

By AP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points to help Ball State defeat Illinois State 83-69 at the Indy Classic on Saturday night.

Sellers shot 7 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (7-4). Jarron Coleman and Demarius Jacobs scored 16 points apiece. Coleman added five rebounds and seven assists.

Malachi Poindexter finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (5-7). Kendall Lewis pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds. Darius Burford had 13 points.

Ball State led Illinois State 41-34 at the half, with Sellers (13 points) their high scorer before the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

