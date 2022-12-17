Mostly Clear
Olivari’s 30 lead Rice over Northwestern State 110-73

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari’s 30 points led Rice over Northwestern State 110-73 on Saturday.

Olivari added six rebounds for the Owls (8-3). Max Fiedler scored 22 points while going 10 of 13 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Mekhi Mason finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Demarcus Sharp led the way for the Demons (8-3) with 18 points and two steals. Jalen Hampton added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Northwestern State. Ja’Monta Black also put up 12 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

