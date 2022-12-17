Mostly Clear
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lindenwood defeats Knox 77-42

By AP News

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Tommie Williams had 14 points in Lindenwood’s 77-42 victory over Knox on Saturday.

Williams added four steals for the Lions (5-6). Keenon Cole scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Chris Childs shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Prairie Fire (2-9) were led by Jordan Rayner, who recorded 10 points. Cade Windham added seven points and seven rebounds for Knox. Matthew Garife also recorded seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 