Mostly Clear
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Noel puts up 21 in Wright State’s 111-59 win over NW Ohio

By AP News

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 21 points as Wright State beat Northwestern Ohio 111-59 on Saturday.

Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (6-6). Alex Huibregste scored 15 points and added five rebounds. AJ Braun was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Racers were led in scoring by Cedric Delancy Jr., who finished with nine points. Cam Miles added eight points for Northwestern Ohio. In addition, Trevon Wells finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 