Mostly Clear
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mercer beats Morehead State 79-52

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 21 points as Mercer beat Morehead State 79-52 on Saturday.

McCreary added six rebounds for the Bears (6-6). Kamar Robertson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. James Glisson III recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jake Wolfe finished with 10 points for the Eagles (6-6). Trent Scott added nine points for Morehead State. Jalen Hawkins also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 