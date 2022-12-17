Mostly Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bannan’s 22 help Montana down Prairie View A&M 81-76

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Bannan scored 22 points as Montana beat Prairie View A&M 81-76 on Saturday.

Bannan also added five rebounds for the Grizzlies (6-5). Aanen Moody scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Dischon Thomas shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Hegel Augustin finished with 21 points for the Panthers (4-7). William Douglas added 21 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Yahuza Rasas finished with 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 