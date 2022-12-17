Mostly Clear
Wilkins has 17, Longwood beats Citadel 75-70

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins’ 17 points helped Longwood defeat Citadel 75-70 on Saturday.

Wilkins had nine rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (7-5). DeShaun Wade scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Jesper Granlund recorded 10 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Austin Ash finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-6). Stephen Clark added 12 points, five assists and two blocks for Citadel. Jackson Price also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

