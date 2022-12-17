Mostly Clear
Hopkins puts up 24 in Providence’s 71-67 win over Seton Hall

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 victory against Seton Hall on Saturday.

Ed Croswell’s dunk with 2:55 remaining was the last field goal for Providence, giving the Friars a 65-58 lead. They closed out the game by making 6 free throws in 6 attempts.

Hopkins added 10 rebounds for the Friars (9-3). Croswell scored 21 points while going 8 of 12 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Noah Locke added 10 points.

Kadary Richmond led the way for the Pirates (7-5) with 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. KC Ndefo added 11 points and three blocks for Seton Hall. In addition, Al-Amir Dawes had eight points.

Hopkins scored 16 points in the second half as Providence rallied from a 36-27 halftime deficit.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

