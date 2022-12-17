Mostly Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Anderson sparks Murray State to 68-60 win over Austin Peay

By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Quincy Anderson came off the bench to score 16 points, sparking Murray State to a 68-60 victory over Austin Peay on Friday night.

Anderson sank 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the Racers (7-4). DJ Burns and Kenny White Jr. scored 15 apiece. Burns hit 7 of 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds, while White hit 6 of 9 shots with six boards. Jacobi Wood had eight assists to go with seven points.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett topped the Governors (6-6) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sean Durugordon had 14 points, while Carlos Paez contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Austin Peay led 29-27 at halftime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 