Mostly Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Youngstown State holds off Southern late, wins 85-81

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Shemar Rathan-Mayes’ free throw with 21 seconds left gave Youngstown State a 10-point lead and the Penguins held on to earn an 85-81 win over Southern on Friday night.

P.J. Byrd converted two three-point plays and knocked down a 3 in the final 18 seconds but could not pull the Jaguars closer than four points.

Dwayne Cohill finished with 26 points and six assists to lead Youngstown State (8-4). Malek Green had 16 points, Brandon Rush added 14 and Adrian Nelson chipped in 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Bryson Etienne and Byrd each scored 16 points and Byrd added 12 assists to lead Southern (4-7). Terrell Williams Jr. finished with 13 points and JaRon Wilkens contributed 10 points off the bench.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 