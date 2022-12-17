Mostly Clear
Texas A&M-CC earns 104-69 victory against Schreiner

By AP News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 19 points and Texas A&M-CC beat Schreiner 104-69 on Friday.

Mushila was 6 of 9 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Islanders (6-5). Jordan Roberts scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Trey Tennyson was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

Beau Cervantes finished with 13 points for the Mountaineers. AJ Aungst added nine points for Schreiner. Marcus Villarreal also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

