VanSlooten, No. 16 Ducks dominate E. Washington 88-38

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored a season-best 26 points and joined Endyia Rogers and Phillipina Kyei with double-doubles and No. 16 Oregon dominated Eastern Washington 88-38 on Thursday night.

The Ducks (8-1) held the Eagles (6-3) to 21% shooting (5 of 31 from 3-point range), had a 65-27 rebounding advantage (19-4 on the offensive end) and a 48-4 difference on points in the paint. Eastern Washington’s first points in the paint came on a layup by Camille Jentzsch with 3:57 left in the game.

VanSlooten was 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kyei had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds with Rogers scoring 11 with 10 boards. Ahlise Hurst also had 11 points, Chance Gray and Taya Hanson scored 10.

Jamie Loera led Eastern Washington with nine points and six rebounds. Loera’s older sister Jordan, now an EWU assist, played for Oregon.

VanSlooten had 15 points and seven rebounds as Oregon cruised to a 42-10 lead at the half. Eastern Washington shot just 21%.

VanSlooten had 11 in the first quarter as the Ducks eased out to a 24-15 lead and then they held the Eagles to 2-of-15 shooting in the second, closing with a 15-3 run.

With the first 10 points in the third quarter, Oregon had an 17-0 run and the quarter ended with a 10-0 run to lead 67-25.

Oregon is home against Charleston on Sunday and then plays No. 21 Arkansas in a San Diego tourney on Tuesday.

