Littlepage-Buggs scores 30, No. 18 Baylor women rout TSU

By AP News
Baylor guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (5) drives to the basket past Tennessee State forward Kianni Westbrook (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double and No. 18 Baylor routed Tennessee State 93-27 on Thursday.

Baylor held Tennessee State to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters. The Bears started the third quarter on a 15-0 run and the fourth on an 18-0 run.

Littlepage-Buggs was 13 of 18 from the field, while Tenneessee State shot 12 of 56, and she helped Baylor have a 53-18 edge on the glass.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points, Bella Fontleroy had 12 and Aijha Blackwell, in her first game since Nov. 15, scored 11 for Baylor (8-2). Jaden Owens, averaging 11.7 points and a league-high 6.2 assists, was held scoreless but she had six assists and five of Baylor’s season-high 14 steals.

Littlepage-Buggs scored 18 points in the first half as the Bears led 45-19. Tennessee State scored six points in the second quarter, followed by eight total in the second half.

Shonnyvelle Regalado scored a team-high six points in nine minutes for Tennessee State (4-6), which turned it over 25 times.

Baylor hadn’t played since a 55-point blowout win over UT Arlington on Dec. 7 due to final exams. The Bears wrap up non-conference play against No. 20 Arizona on Sunday in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

