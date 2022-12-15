Clear
Blackshear’s 19 help Nevada down UCSD 64-56

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 19 points helped Nevada defeat UCSD 64-56 on Wednesday night.

Blackshear had five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-3). Will Baker scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jarod Lucas was 4-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Bryce Pope finished with 14 points for the Tritons (4-6). UCSD also got 13 points and six rebounds from Francis Nwaokorie. Jace Roquemore also had nine points and four assists.

Blackshear scored nine points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 34-29. Nevada outscored UCSD by 13 points in the second half. Lucas led the way with 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

