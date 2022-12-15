Mostly Clear
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Queens defeats East Tennessee State 78-75

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — AJ McKee scored 16 points to help Queens defeat East Tennessee State 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McKee added five rebounds for the Royals (9-2). BJ McLaurin added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Kenny Dye recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Deanthony Tipler finished with 19 points for the Buccaneers (4-7). Jordan King added 16 points and four assists for East Tennessee State. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 15 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 