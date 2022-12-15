Cloudy
Rhodes scores 19 as Northern Kentucky beats Eastern Kentucky

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Xavier Rhodes scored 19 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Eastern Kentucky 64-61 on Wednesday night.

Rhodes was 7 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Norse (6-5). A’lahn Sumler scored 12 points, finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Marques Warrick recorded nine points and was 1 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line.

The Colonels (5-6) were led in scoring by Devontae Blanton, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Michael Moreno added seven points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

