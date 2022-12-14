Pacific wins 80-56 against Cal State Stanislaus

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Luke Avdalovic’s 23 points helped Pacific defeat Cal State Stanislaus 80-56 on Tuesday night.

Avdalovic was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 11 from distance) for the Tigers (5-8). Jordan Ivy-Curry shot 2 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 10 points. Sam Freeman recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Jeremiah Jones led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Micah Boone added seven points for Stanislaus. Matt Bender also had six points.

