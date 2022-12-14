Clear
35.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pacific wins 80-56 against Cal State Stanislaus

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Luke Avdalovic’s 23 points helped Pacific defeat Cal State Stanislaus 80-56 on Tuesday night.

Avdalovic was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 11 from distance) for the Tigers (5-8). Jordan Ivy-Curry shot 2 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 10 points. Sam Freeman recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Jeremiah Jones led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Micah Boone added seven points for Stanislaus. Matt Bender also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 