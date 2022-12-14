Clear
35.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Johnson’s 25 lead Mary Hardin-Baylor over Texas State 71-65

By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Josiah Johnson had 25 points and Mary Hardin-Baylor beat Texas State 71-65 on Tuesday night.

Johnson added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Crusaders. Ty Prince scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nathan Stolz recorded 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

The Bobcats (6-5) were led in scoring by Mason Harrell, who finished with 20 points and four assists. Nate Martin added 13 points and six rebounds for Texas State. In addition, Jordan Mason finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 