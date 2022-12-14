Clear
Harmon scores 19 as Utah Valley beats SAGU American Indian

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon had 19 points and Utah Valley beat SAGU American Indian 100-54 on Tuesday night.

Harmon added five rebounds for the Wolverines (7-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds and three blocks. Tim Fuller recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Keyshawn Celestino-Clyde led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Wilkerson added 13 points, three steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

